SMALLEY, John

SMALLEY, Sr.,



John Sherman



John Sherman Smalley Sr., was born March 19th, 1938, and



departed this life Tuesday,



November 2, 2021. John graduated from Roosevelt HS class of 1956 and worked at Inland



factory before starting his



National Pest Control company. He later received a degree in theology and served as minister of Christion Home Church of Christ in Alabama for eleven years. Upon retirement he moved to Maryland where he was able to rest under the



loving care of his son Charles. John was preceded in death by his wife Delores Long, his parents Edward and Ursa Smalley, his brother James Smalley. He leaves to cherish his legacy, his sister Charlene Douglas, sister-in-law Betty Smalley, four



children from the union of Mary Anne Steele, Valen (Craig) Wade, John (Daljit) Smalley, Charles Smalley, Michael (Tracey) Smalley. He also leaves to cherish his legacy his daughter



Tammy (Paul) Thompson, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. Memorial Services Nov., 13, 11:00, Germantown Pike Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417.

