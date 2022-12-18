SMALLS, Charity M.



37, of Tipp City, OH, and formerly of Dayton, OH – was unexpectedly ushered into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, December 9. 2022. She is the eldest child of retired Major, Minister Kenneth M. and retired school nurse Andrea D. Smalls of Dayton, Ohio. She was currently employed by Wright-Patterson AFB as a purchasing agent in the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) and by Sinclair Community College as an adjunct Professor of English. She was an active member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, participating in several ministries and serving on its Vestry Board. She also worshiped at New Season Ministry (Huber Heights, OH), for many years. Both ministries were near and dear to her heart. She leaves to cherish her memories: her parents - Kenneth and Andrea Smalls, 3 siblings - Hope and Matthew Smalls (Dayton, OH), and Ashley Smalls (Dublin, OH), Grandmother Ethel Smalls (Harrisburg, PA), (5) grand-aunts, (3) grand-uncles, (7) aunts, (5) uncles, and a host of cousins, friends, and former students. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas H. and Annie L. Dean, and her paternal grandfather Nathan Smalls.



The Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, December 19th, 2022, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Trotwood, OH 45426. The viewing will be 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a service immediately beginning at 11:00AM. If you would like to send flowers please have them sent to Donald Jordan Funeral Home located at 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417.

