Smallwood, Carol

SMALLWOOD



(Woolums), Carol Ann



Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at age 72. Carol was born on February 24, 1950, the daughter of Earl Woolums and Anna Woolums (Metcalfe). Carol was a 1968 graduate of New Miami High School. She married John D. Smallwood on June 10, 1983, in Fairfield, Ohio, at St. Mark's Methodist Church. Carol worked as a waitress for many years before retiring in 2002. She enjoyed her days traveling (especially on cruise ships), fishing, and going to craft shows and festivals. Above all, Carol enjoyed sharing her life with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John; two daughters, Tracie and Misty; two sons, Christopher and Michael; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Brittany, Kristen, Brooke, Brianna, Haley, and Jaxson; seven great-grandchildren: Oakleigh, Emery, Theodore, Scarlett, Declan, Sawyer, and Josephine; and her beloved cat Boo Boo. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by burial service at St. Stephen's Cemetary, 1314 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

