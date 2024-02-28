Smedley, Sue

Smedley (Seaman), Sue Anne



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sue Smedley, affectionately known as "Sweet Sue," at the age of 78, on February 26, 2024. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Sue was born to Charles and Marge (Cannon) Seaman on April 14, 1945. She attended Catholic Central and was a 1963 Springfield North High School graduate.



Sue's journey with the love of her life, Jerry Smedley, began on November 30, 1963, marking the start of a loving partnership that would span 60 years. Early in her career, Sue showcased her pioneering spirit by obtaining her real estate license at 21, eventually becoming a trailblazer for women in business during the 1960s. Her leadership and commitment to excellence were evident through her numerous roles, including serving as the first female President of United Way, holding presidency at the Springfield Board of Realtors twice, and founding Real Estate II, a leading firm in the region.



Sue's advocacy extended beyond her professional endeavors as she championed homeownership rights through the Realtor Political Action Committee and contributed significantly to the community as President of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary Board. Her dedication earned her numerous accolades, including Ohio Realtor of the Year in 1990 and recognition as one of the top five Outstanding Women in Ohio in 1992.



A devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph and St. Teresa parishes, Sue's Christian faith fueled her service, including leadership roles in Stonecroft Ministries, traveling across the country giving inspirational talks at Christian women's clubs. Her passion for travel and adventure led her to explore the globe, enriching the lives of the many people she encountered and as a gracious host to international and local visitors.



Sue leaves behind a loving family: her husband Jerry; children Lisa, Craig (Sherri), Jeff (Laura), Bryce, and Lori Burcham (Brock); grandchildren Brenton, Jerrod, Grace, Nathan, Alyssa, Brody, Lily, Piper, Branham, Reese; great-grandchildren Ireland and Leonora; siblings Cecil, Sandra, Chuck, Chris, Craig, Curt, Casey Seaman, and Sienna Marino: along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special golden girl, all of whom she treasured deeply. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sally Miller, and her parents.



Sue's legacy of kindness, compassion, and community service will forever be remembered in Springfield and beyond. Her unwavering spirit of generosity touched the lives of many, making her a true gift from God to all who knew her.



Family and friends are invited to honor Sue's life on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone Street, Springfield. The family invites family and friends to join us for an open house at Mother Stewart's immediately following the visitation to celebrate the life of Sue! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 10 am on Friday, March 1, 2024, with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S. Charleston Pk., Springfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory to the local Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org)would be greatly appreciated, continuing her legacy of caring and support for those in need. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





