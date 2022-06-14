SMITH, Adam Joseph



Age 37, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital,



surrounded by the love of his friends, family, and two



goombas from New York. Adam was born on September 17, 1984, in Hamilton, the son of Robert and Deborah (Jurrus) Smith. Adam graduated from Hamilton High School, and the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. Adam's true passions were his art, animals, and nature. Adam is survived by his parents, Robert and Deborah; brother, David (Sheena McCoy) Smith; nephews, Ryker Joseph Smith and Vincent Smith; fiancé Sarah Combs; and many other family members and friends. A Gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5pm until 6pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 6pm on



Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Adam's name at



https://www.animalfriendshs.org/. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

