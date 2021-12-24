SMITH, Adam Keith



Age 38 of Fairfield Township, passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 18, 1983, the son of Kimberly and Kathleen (Kelley) Smith.



Survivors include his Mother, Kathleen; his son, Rowan James Smith; two sisters, Julie Smith (Melissa Mowery), Laura (Keith) Edwards; the mother of his child, Kara Vaughn; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends as well. Rest in peace my dear son and brother.



He was preceded in death by his father, Kimberly Smith.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family



