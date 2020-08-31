X

SMITH, Amzie

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, Amzie "Puncho" Amzie Smith, "Puncho," age 54, departed his earthly life on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. Private service will be held on Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020, 12:00 PM at St Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406, Rev. Renard D. Allen, Jr., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk- through viewing, Tuesday at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.