SMITH, Barbara A.



88, of Kettering, passed away Friday, July 19, 2024 at her home. She was born to Robert & Ruth Morgan on Nov. 22, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. Barbara was a member of the Living Word Church where she volunteered at the Dayton Dream Center. She was retired from the former PTI on Stop Eight Rd. with over 35 years of service. Barbara enjoyed gardening, yard work, painting, cooking for her family and reading her bible. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Earl W. Smith, and her brothers, Robert & Larry Morgan, Mike & Virgil McGraw. Survived by her daughters, Cathy Rittenhouse (Larry) of Texas and Ruth Ann Smith of Kettering; grandchildren, April Shields, Jamie Miller, James Laycox & Robert Laycox; great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Kirsten, Lillian, Oliver & Morgan; brothers, Earl Lee & James Morgan; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow at the Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Dream Center, 2720 E. Third St., Dayton, OH 45403. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com