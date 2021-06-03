SMITH, Brenda Kay



Age 72, of Kettering, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Brenda was born July 20, 1948, in Ashland, KY, to Clifford and Edna (Meade) Rice. After graduating from Paul G. Blazer High School in 1966, she



received her Bachelor's Degree from Morehead State and her Master's in Education from



Ball State University. Brenda dedicated her life to education, retiring from Frankton Elementary School after 40 years of teaching, and later serving as a volunteer at her granddaughter's elementary school. She was an avid snow globe |enthusiast, a voracious reader, and a competitive card player. As a former member of Faith Assembly of God in Anderson, IN, Brenda was firm in her faith, her Bible Study Group serving as an integral part of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Clifford Rice, Jr. Brenda is



survived by children, Jennifer and Joshua Smith; granddaughter, Kiana; sister, Linda Mahanna; beloved feline, Juno, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm Saturday, June 5, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Memorial Services at 1:00pm, at the funeral home. Family will also greet friends



following the service until 3:00pm, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their care of Brenda. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

