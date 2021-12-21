Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, Cecil

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Cecil James

Born Jan. 07, 1931, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Charles Leslie and Pearl Smith. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years. Survived by their children, son, James Steven Smith (Kay Smith), daughters, Joyce Ann Strehle (John Strehle), Carolyn Jean Myers (Bo Myers), 7 grand children and 9 great-grandchildren. He loved the Lord, his family, and friends.

Retired from Carl's Body Shop after many years of being a great car guy and he was known all around Dayton. Will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:00 am.-12:00 pm. Service to follow at 12:00 noon at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne

Avenue.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
HARMON, Arnette D.
2
BARTLEY, Elza
3
BROWN, Felecia
4
CHAFFINS, Ethel
5
DEARTH, Mabel
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top