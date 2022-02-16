SMITH, Dale Frederick



Age 79 of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 9, 1942, the son of Frederick and Dorothy (Daulton) Smith. He was a graduate of Mt. Healthy schools and went on to serve in the United States Army. He was retired from P&G as a welder and pipe fitter. Dale was also an avid member of the local Mopar Club and a Chrysler product enthusiast for all of his life. He is



survived by his daughter, Sherri (Greg) Heid; two grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob; his wife, Nancy (Ledford) Woodin; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Delores "Dee" Woellert. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at



