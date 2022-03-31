SMITH, David Mitchell



Age 94, passed away on March 26th, 2022.



He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 18th, 1927, to the late Clarence and Lois (Meek) Smith. He was the loving husband of Carolyn Nelson Smith for 70 years. David was the proud father and father-in-law of Karen (Douglas) Melin and Diane (Donald) Lutter. He was the proud grandfather of Emily (Erik) Schepens, Brian (Allison) Lutter, Amanda Lutter and her fiance Jeremy, Ben (Taylor) Lutter, and Laura Melin. He is also great-grandfather of Evan and Katherine Schepens and Finn Lutter.



He received Bachelor and Masters degrees from The Ohio State University College of Education. He was a chemistry and physics teacher, a guidance counselor, a principal of Hillside Junior High, and then the first principal at Valley Forge High School in Parma City School District. Finally, he was the



Director of Adult and Continuing Education.



During college he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the U.S. Army Band in the Panama Canal Zone. Following his discharge, he enrolled in the Army ROTC, and after graduation he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army



Reserves until 1961. He loved his family, and moved to the Dayton area to be able to spend as much time as possible with them once he retired.



David was a grateful member of Fairhaven Church. His memorial service will be held in the Fairhaven Chapel, (637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH 45459) on April 2, 2022, at 2:00pm. You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, and upload a story or picture to his Book of Memories page at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com