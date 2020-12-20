SMITH, David E.



76 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Springfield on



February 7, 1944, the son of Harry and Irene (Walker) Smith. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker for many years at Koehler Tool and Die and Beach Manufacturing. Survivors include his four children, David L. Smith and fiancée, Christian Finfrock, Melody Streacker and fiancée, Bill Howard, Brian (Amy) Smith and



Michael (Amanda) Smith; eight siblings, Fern (Bob) Ropp,



Barbara (Paul) Ropp, Jerry (Judy) Smith, Donnie (Connie) Smith, Rodger Smith, Keith Smith, Marsha (Roger) Payne and Steve (Rebecca) Smith; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Connor,



Miranda, Joshua, Andrew, Daniel, Eliana, Briana and Caleb; eight great-grandchildren, Braylie, Emilynn, Zaela, Kyndall, Grayson, Bryson, Myah and Ella and his beloved dog, Dory. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin and four siblings, Sandra Tochelli, Alan, Bobby and Larry Smith. Private services will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

