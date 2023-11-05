Smith, Deborah



Deborah L. Smith, age 71, of Kettering passed away on October 26, 2023. She was born in Eaton, Ohio on August 12, 1952 to the late Charles and Louise Watts. In addition to her parents, Deborah is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Watts and Bill Watts. Deborah is survived by her husband of 49 years, David; children, Cindy (Phil) Ohl, Katy (Kristina) Charnas, Cody Smith; 4 grandchildren and brother, Rick Watts; along with many other family and close friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com