SMITH, Donald



78, of Huber Heights, died May 22, 2022. Services at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro. Visitation on Friday from 1:00 PM-



2:00 PM at the funeral home.



