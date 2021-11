SMITH (O'Connor),



Dr. Dorothy Ann



With deep heartache we announce the death of Dr. Dorothy Ann (O'Connor) Smith of Dayton, Ohio, Chaplain Emeritus (National Association of Catholic Chaplains), on



October 31, 2021, at the age of 84. Dorothy died peacefully at her home surrounded by



her family. Please go to the Newcomer Funeral Home website for Dorothy's complete obituary, including service date and time (www.newcomerdayton.com).