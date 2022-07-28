SMITH, Emma Elizabeth



Born February 16, 1926, in Xenia, Ohio, to Roy and Annie Smith. Passed away July 22, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Grady Smith and one son Roscoe Smith (Teresa). She leaves to cherish her memories her six children: Ellen Myers (William), Grady Smith (Cheryl), Elder Roger Smith (JoAnn), Frankie Smith (Manette), Andrew Smith (Beth Davis Smith), Dr. Matthew Smith (Julia), sisters: Lucille Beard and Mary Moon, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two dear friends Christell Gates, Edith Wilkinson, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10am until 11am at Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, 1219 Young St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Elder Roger Smith, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



