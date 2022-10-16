SMITH, Gary Ray



"Smiffy Dude"



79, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. Gary was born July 22, 1943, in St. Albans, West Virginia, the son of Henry William and Juanita Kathryn (White) Smith. He proudly served in the United States Army, was a Vietnam Veteran, and a dedicated employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for many years. Gary was also a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid Nascar fan. Survivors include his loving wife, Delores "Dee" Maynard; two daughters, Lynn (Shawn) Nester and Lori Myers; five grandchildren, Austin (Mackenzie) Cooper, Hunter Cooper, Lakoda Nester, Christian Kearns and Malori Myers; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Karter; two siblings, Bobby and Becky; brother-in-law and best friend, George (Diana) Pennington, Jeff (Jerri) Taylor and Donna (Jim) Haulman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. Gary will be remembered for his loving and caring devotion to his family as well as his witty and funny sense of humor. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

