SMITH, Gerald "Jerry"



82, of Springfield, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and now rejoices in heaven with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Jerry was born at home on December 11, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, to Russell and Emma Smith. He served four years in the United States Air Force as a Jet Engine Mechanic during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2005 from Benjamin Steel Company as Fleet Manager. He previously worked at Borden.



Jerry had a passion for woodworking in his home wood shop. He enjoyed and excelled at making wooden trucks, helicopters, and curio cabinets. He also loved to listen to gospel and bluegrass music. Jerry loved guitars, his truck, his tools, and his shop - but he loved God even more. He very much enjoyed serving at the Maiden Lane Church of God Outreach House. Jerry was a kind and generous man who loved God and loved people.



He is survived and will be missed by his wife of 28 years, Linda Smith; two sons, Randy (Vee) Smith and Russell (Vanessa) Smith; three daughters, Pam (Rodney) Sprugasci, Kristine Carcamo, and Jennifer (Paul) Hypes; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); sister, Janet (Ralph) Pamer; brother, Ernest Smith; sister-in-law, Wanda Smith, and many nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Emma Smith, as well as brothers, Roger Smith and Dale Smith.



Thank you to Hospice of Dayton for the kindness and care they gave to Jerry on his end-of-life journey.



A gathering of family and friends will celebrate Jerry's life on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Livestreaming will be available through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page at the time of service. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church of God Outreach House or Hospice of Dayton.



