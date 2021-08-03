SMITH, Gloria A.



92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 2, 1928.



Gloria was a woman of many talents: sewing, baking, gardening, caring for her church, landscaping, and teaching piano and organ. She was happy to be known as John (Stephens) Legend's piano teacher. She followed his accomplishments and career, collecting items and articles for her scrapbook. She loved listening to his music, watching programs about him, and sharing memories about him. Gloria also loved her church family at Church of Christ East High and had many church friends. Gloria is survived by her son and daughter-in-law,



David (Gloria "Kitty") Smith; grandchildren, Katrina



(Catherine) Whaley, Christiana (Brandon) Kelly and Kristen (Bryan) Smith; and great-granddaughters, Effie Adelind and Kaylyn. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Champaign Diabetes Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

