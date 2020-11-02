SMITH, Gregory Alan



Gregory Alan Smith, age 52, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, October 26, 2020. Greg was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on November 11, 1967, to John Barry Smith and Mary Ann



Fenlon Smith. Greg graduated from Badin High School and



Miami University. He was employed by the Butler County



Juvenile Court and later Brinks. Greg is survived by his children, Ashlea Grote and



Maxwell Smith; brothers, Brian and Barry Smith; grandchildren, Sophia and Auxier Crum. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Smith. Private services will be livestreamed at a later date. The link to watch the service will be posted with Gregory's obituary on browndawsonflick.com in the coming days.

