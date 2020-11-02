X

SMITH, Gregory Alan

Gregory Alan Smith, age 52, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, October 26, 2020. Greg was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on November 11, 1967, to John Barry Smith and Mary Ann

Fenlon Smith. Greg graduated from Badin High School and

Miami University. He was employed by the Butler County

Juvenile Court and later Brinks. Greg is survived by his children, Ashlea Grote and

Maxwell Smith; brothers, Brian and Barry Smith; grandchildren, Sophia and Auxier Crum. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Smith. Private services will be livestreamed at a later date. The link to watch the service will be posted with Gregory's obituary on browndawsonflick.com in the coming days.

