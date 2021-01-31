X

SMITH, Hannah

SMITH, Hannah Kay

26, of Springfield, passed away January 28, 2021, in her home. She was born on January 2, 1995, in Dayton, Ohio. Hannah leaves to cherish her memory her father and stepmother, Randy Hullinger and Lorie

Allen of Springfield; sister, Nadia Smith; five stepsiblings, Natalie, Paul, Hannah,

Nicholas, and Jeffrey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Smith, and sister, Brittany Smith. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 8:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

