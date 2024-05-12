Smith, James T.



James T Smith, New Port Richey, FL (formerly Dayton, OH), born June 13, 1963 and passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father, James Smith; mother, Mary Fecher; and sister, Patricia Fecher. He is survived by his sister, Pam Smith, nieces Megan Fecher (Conner) and Katie Fecher; great-nephews; family and friends.



We will be honoring Jim's life at Celebrations in New Port Richey and Dayton at a later date.



Arrangements are in care of Dobie Funeral Home, New Port Richey, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Heart Assn or Humane Society of Pasco County, FL.



