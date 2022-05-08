SMITH, Janet



December 17, 1953 - May 3, 2022



Janet left this world peacefully as she was surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents



Norbert and Phyllis Phelan; her sisters Viki Meade, Kathy Gall; nephew Phil Gall; niece Sara Steele. Left to cherish her



memories are her husband of 48 yrs. Jack Smith; daughters Jenn (Brian) Highland, Amanda (Geoff) Walker, Linsey (Chris) Wells; sister Barb Chance; brothers Mike (Patty) Phelan, Dan (Michelle) Phelan; grandchildren Paige, Juliana, Isaac, Carson, Sam, Bodhi, Gideon, Brielle; and several nieces, nephews and her loving dog Bailey. Janet was a 1972 graduate of Carroll High School, she was a loving wife, mother, nana, friend to many and will be greatly missed. Life Celebration will be held on May 14th at 2pm at Fearless Church, 2601 E. Alexbell Rd.,



Dayton, Ohio.

