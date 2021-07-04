dayton-daily-news logo
SMITH, Jay

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SMITH, Jay Carlton

Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory

Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

