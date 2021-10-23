SMITH, Jean M.
Jean M. Smith, 92, of Xenia, OH, passed away, October 6, 2021. Born November 8, 1928, to Robert and Hazel McHattie of Scotia, NY, she is survived by many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A member of Faircreek Church, Jean received a bachelor's in English, formerly worked in the healthcare field, wrote a novel, and loved butterflies. The family is truly thankful to Ruth Schmidt for her many years tireless dedication to the care of Gramma Jean and to the Faircreek Church family for their caring
fellowship. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at
