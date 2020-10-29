X

SMITH, Jermaine

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SMITH, Jermaine Edward

Jermaine Edward Smith of

Dayton, OH, departed this life October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. Jermaine was born May 26, 1972, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his

father, John E. Smith; brother, Demetrius J. Smith; paternal and maternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish his

memory mother, Mary Anna Ward; step mothers, Annette Townsend and Kaye Bryant; godmother, Darlene Featherstone; brothers, Victor E. Bryant, Spencer D. Stark, Mark Bryant and Antoine Smith; step-son, Aaron Fletcher. Private memorial service entrusted to the

Donald Jordan memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH 45417.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.