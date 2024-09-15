Smith, John

Smith, Reverend John Paul



Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, September 16, 2024, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd., Dayton, OHIO 45417, with Pastor Leroy Hines Anthony officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



