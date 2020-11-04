SMITH, Sr., John W.



John W. Smith Sr., 63, departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Villa Nursing Home. He was born November 3, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Richard Ervin and Ella Louise Smith. John graduated from South High School with excellent math skills and such calligraphic handwriting. He enjoyed working as an Auditor as long as his health permitted. John is survived by two sons, John W. Smith Jr.; Leo Smith; two brothers, James (Steve) Erwin of Springfield, Ohio, and Robert Muhammad of Kentucky; three sisters; Teresa, Alicia Ervin of Springfield, Ohio, and Patricia Ervin of Atlanta, Georgia; an aunt Barbara Buffington of Springfield, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephew cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Roland, Richard Smith, a sister Lisa Ervin, and an infant nephew. Service will be held



on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of the service which will be private at noon with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman Eulogist. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

