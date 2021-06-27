SMITH, John Marshall



Age 63, of Middletown,



departed June 18, 2021.



Survived by daughter Rachel (Rocky); two granddaughters Annabelle and Alivia; two



sisters Pam and Dawn; brother, Ryan. Preceded in death by



his parents; brother, Vernon.



Funeral Service 1 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Viewing 12 PM until time of service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.



