SMITH, John H.

Age 81, passed away March 22, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife Kay; daughter Karen (Michael) Witt; son, Alan (Bree) Smith; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren;

sisters Joey Thiele, Marti (Bill) Starick; brother-in-law Tom Purkey; and numerous nieces and nephews. John belongs to Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church; Dayton Lodge #147; Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, 33rd Degree and many other Masonic organizations. He also served in the United States Army. John retired from General Motors and the Scottish Rite of Dayton. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to Dayton

Masonic Foundation or The American Heart Association or

Autism Society, 1062 Brown Street Suite 200B, Erie, PA. 16502. Family and friends will be received at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Masonic

services will take place for John at 7:30 PM. On Saturday, March 27, 2021, a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Wean officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio.

