Smith, Joseph



Joseph R Smith, 87, died peacefully in Dayton Ohio on April 15, 2023. He is survived by his 3 sons: Danny of Surfside Beach SC, Randy of Valdosta Ga, Ron of Wilmington NC, and Terry of Gainesville FL. He is further survived by 4 Brothers and 1 sister, Dan of Corpus Christi TX, Dick of Springfield Ohio, David of Dayton Ohio, Liz Muirhead and Tom Smith of Urbana Ohio. A memorial get together is scheduled at Glickler Funeral Home on Thursday April 20th, 5-7 pm.

