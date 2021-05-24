SMITH, Joseph William
Age 67, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Mon., May 17, 2021. Joseph was a graduate of Paul Laurence
Dunbar High School, Class of 1971. Funeral service will be held on Tues., May 25, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, OH 45417, Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon,
Pastor, and Dr. John L. Smith, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Tuesday at the church
beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required.
Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full obituary, visit
www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/