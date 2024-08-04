Smith, Julia

Smith (Branham), Julia F.



Julia Fern Smith, of Miamisburg, OH, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 92. Born Julia Fern Branham on July 30, 1932, in Mariba, Menifee County, Kentucky, Fern was one of nine children in her family. Preceded in death by her husband Hent Smith and her children Jeffrey Smith and Barbara (Smith) Bedford, she is survived by her son Ronnie Smith, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom were deeply cherished. Fern valued hard work throughout her life and retired from General Motors after many dedicated years. A devoted fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, Fern's spirited support for her team mirrored her vibrant personality and passion for life. She was also an avid supporter of Donald Trump, reflecting her strong patriotism and commitment to her country. Her legacy of kindness, humor, and strength continues to inspire her loved ones. A private family service will honor her remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of choice. Fern will be remembered with love and gratitude for the joy and warmth she brought into the world. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



