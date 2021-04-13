SMITH, Lois A.



Age 60, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. Lois was a loving mother, grandmother, family member, and friend to many. She loved to love and loved to be loved. Lois loved music, socializing with friends and family, and she loved her late dear husband, Clint. She was preceded in death by Clint, and a brother, Charles Edward Hillis, III. Lois is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chadwycke and Erin Smith; her granddaughter, Skylar; two brothers, David Gahan and James Hillis; many loving nieces and nephews, and many children that she called her own. The family will receive friends



Wednesday from 10 am-12 pm for a walk-through socially distanced visitation at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980



Bigger Road in Kettering. There will be a funeral service at 12 noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Lois's love, compassion and warmth will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the lois Smith Memorial Fund via Venmo @Chadwycke, or a donation to Hospice of Dayton.

