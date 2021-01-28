X

SMITH, Louise

SMITH, Louise

Of Centerville, beloved wife of Golden for 46 years, went to join her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Cherished mother of Rita Treser (husband Clyde) of Bellbrook, Paul (husband Robert) and Stephen (fiancé Cherri) all of

Dayton. Grandmother of Britney Carrington (husband

Brandon). Great-Grandmother to Isabell, June, Golden and Hazel. Sisters Zella Webb and Joyce Hook and Brother

Anthony Webb of Kentucky. Sister-in-laws Elvia Poe and Jessie Smith of Dayton. Plus, many nieces and nephews in the

tri-state area. She was preceded in death by her loving

husband Golden Smith. Golden and Louise are also

remembered as the founders and proprietors of the Golden Spring Company a spring manufacturing company in Bellbrook, Ohio, (est. 1984). Louise loved to play Bingo,

Wii-bowling and enjoyed the outdoors, loved birds and being in tune with nature. Of course, keeping in contact with her family and friends was a constant joy to her. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3907 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on Saturday,

January 30, 2021, from 10 am – 12 pm. Followed thereafter by a Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.


