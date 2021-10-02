dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, Marcus

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH II, Marcus Cain

Marcus Cain Smith II, age 26 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Marcus was born in Kenton, Kentucky, on December 22, 1994. He grew up in Owenton, Kentucky, and later moved to Hamilton, Ohio. He worked at Consolidated Metal Products. Marcus will be remembered as a hard worker and a generous giver that loved spending time with family and friends. Marcus will be dearly missed by his daughter, Olivia Petrey; his parents, Tasha and Ashley Baker and Marcus Smith, Sr; his sisters, Gabrielle Gibson and Sarah Gibson; his aunt, Crystal (Shanna) Sorber; his uncles, Michael Sorber, Paul (Stephanie) Carpenter, Earl (Buddy) Carpenter; his grandfather, Paul Roger (Lois) Carpenter, Sr.; his niece,

Madison Petrey; a special, best friend, Justin Mason; as well as many extended family members, cousins, great-aunts and close friends, too numerous to name. Marcus will be reunited in heaven with his grandparents, Edward and Martha Jenkins and Paul and Jean Smith. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Cody Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory

Flat Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Baker, Cox, and Gibson families for accepting him as their own.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RICE, Don
2
MARKLEY, Daniel
3
STAUDT, Patricia
4
PALLANT, Harry
5
PRYOR, Louis
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top