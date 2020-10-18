SMITH, Mary Margaret Age 93, Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and GG passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1927, to Evelyn Simms Pittman and William E. Pittman in Charleston, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William E. Pittman Jr., here son-in-law Rev. J. Marco Hunsberger and her infant great-grandson, JD Hunsberger. She is survived by her 5 children: Beverly Hunsberger, Barbara Smith, Belinda (Norm) Napier, Philip (Sue) Smith and Mary Beth Cheadle; 10 grandsons: Marc (Vanessa) Hunsberger, Jeremy Hunsberger, Jeffrey Hunsberger, Brian (Chris) Hunsberger, Craig (Jen) Napier, Randy (Kacey) Napier, Shaun (Stephanie) Smith, Andrew (Stephanie) Cheadle, Ian (Paige) Cheadle and Kevin (Lexi) Cargill. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren: Valarie, Justice, Lindsey, Marc Jr., Connor, Katelyn, Chelsi, Ryan, Haydin, Breanne, Aidan, Ayla, Kylie, Dylan, Adah, Kieran and Katherine and 4 great-great- grandsons: Spencer, Gavin, Jameson and Parker and her special dog Lucy. Mary Margaret was blessed with a long and full life. She lived her life with love, strength and adaptability. Her family cherish the life lessons she taught and the love she showered upon them. Her love for her family was amazing as was her gift to love and relate to all children. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. The family is very grateful to the caring staff at Bethany Village where she lived for over 6 years. The family suggests memorial donations be made payable to "Bethany Village Gratuity Fund" and mailed to Bethany Village, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, Ohio 45459. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

