SMITH, Mary

SMITH (Ganther), Mary Ellen



Age 90 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and was active with the Dayton Christian Women's Club. Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening and traveling, but most of all enjoyed being with her family. She is survived by her children: Susanne (Mark Hageman) Glover, Kathy (Mark) Moosbrugger, Michael (Kathy) Smith, Patty (Jarrod Beal) Gondek, Matt (Michelle) Smith, grandchildren: Cathie Glover, Sandy Glover, Jennifer Glover, Kevin (Cristal) Moosbrugger, Ryan (Alyssa) Moosbrugger, Patrick Moosbrugger, Joey Gondek, great-grandchildren: Dominic Moosbrugger, Sylvie Moosbrugger, Noah Moosbrugger, sister: Kathleen Manor, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Mark J. Smith and parents: Frank C. and Madeleine (Hagan) Ganther. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave.). Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Mark J. Smith Endowed Scholarship at the University of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

