SMITH-McNEIL, Mary L.



Mary L. Smith-McNeil, 69, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, September 26, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Mary leaves to cherish her memory: her soulmate of 29 years, Walter McNeil, Jr. of Springfield, OH; her daughters, Felicia James of Springfield, OH, Regina Long of Columbus, OH, Chiquith Smith, Natasha Smith, and Marilyn Smith all of Springfield, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Springfield Fireman's Lodge, 701 North Bird Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

