dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH-MCNEIL, MARY

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH-McNEIL, Mary L.

Mary L. Smith-McNeil, 69, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, September 26, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Mary leaves to cherish her memory: her soulmate of 29 years, Walter McNeil, Jr. of Springfield, OH; her daughters, Felicia James of Springfield, OH, Regina Long of Columbus, OH, Chiquith Smith, Natasha Smith, and Marilyn Smith all of Springfield, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Springfield Fireman's Lodge, 701 North Bird Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
PRIMM, Edwin
3
DELONG, Charlotte
4
GLASMEIER, MARGARET
5
DARNER, HATTIE
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top