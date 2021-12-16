dayton-daily-news logo
SMITH, Michael Lee

57 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 11th, 2021, a viewing will be held on

Saturday, December 18th at Jones- Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home from 2 until 4. We will be having a celebration of life following the viewing. Michael was married to Virginia Smith for an amazing 37 years. He is survived by his wife; children, James Jeffrey and Cassandra Smith; his brother James Glenn Smith; and sisters Shirley and Kathy. He has numerous grandchildren that he loved dearly and nieces and nephews that he adored. Michael was

preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Smith, brother Herschel and sister Barb.

