SMITH, Pamela Pamela "Ms. Pammypoo" Smith, 57, of Springfield, died on September 27th, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 9th, 1963, in Springfield, where she lived the majority of her life and was a student of "hard knocks" at the university of life. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kevin "Bear" Smith, children: Michael Willis, Jesse Noriega, Amanda Noriega Murnahan, and Destiny Smith; her mother, two sisters, one brother, twelve grandchildren, one great grandson and everyone else whom she touched in her life. She was preceded in death by her stepfather John Canterberry and grandmother Mary Garrett whom she deeply loved. Pam was a self-described "straight-shooter" and loved the arts, especially poetry and was a lyricist. Her life's greatest passion and devotion was love. A dedicated mother and grandmother, as well as a surrogate mother to half the neighborhood and any nurse and doctor that would allow it. No one was upset or hungry when she was near. Pam was the sort of woman, that even on her death bed asked if you needed her to buy you a black dress. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of her Life will be held and livestreamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page on Thursday, October 1st at 6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit the family from 5-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. To view her memorial video, send online condolences or find livestreaming information visit www.littletonandrue.com.



