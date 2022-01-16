Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, Pat

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

SMITH, Pati L.

Age 67, of Huber Heights, went to see the Lord on January 8, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 22, 1954, to the late Mildred Scott. She was called to serve her community as a Nurse, earning her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She

retired after 42 years at Good Samaritan Hospital. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved animals. She was a very caring friend, and was a steward of the Lord. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 47 years, Michael Smith; her children: Ryan (Sarah) Smith, Chris Smith, Daniel Smith, and Tricia Smith; grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Payton, Lucas, and Kaitlyn; and many extended family and friends. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to the

Dayton Humane Society. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a

funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top