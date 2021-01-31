X

SMITH, Ralph

Age 84, Springfield, OH, passed away on Jan 21, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Laura and Ray; wife, Christine; son, Dale; siblings, Ray, Carol, Peggy and Janet. Survived by children, Dawn and Danny; brother, Jim; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and many other dear friends and family. Ralph was a piano man, who performed many years at the Holiday Inn and Standpipe in Springfield. He loved his family, horse racing, crosswords, golf, baseball and football. Special thanks to Stephanie, the crew at Brentwood, and dear friends, Lynn and Jules. Memorials to the Leukemia Society or Meals on Wheels.

