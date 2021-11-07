dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Richard W.

Fell asleep in death Wednesday, November 4, 2021. Preceded in death are his parents,

Percy L. Smith, Sr. and Thelma Smith and brother, Percy L. Smith, Jr. and sister Edna Blue. Unwavering loyalty, commitment and dedication to his

family and friends. He leaves to mourn his loss: devoted wife of 29 years, Valerie Gullatte-Smith; sisters, Patricia Pridgen, Peggy Penney, Thelma Vlahovich, Priscilla Heath; and a host of family and friends. Walk through visitation, 10–11 AM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with services to follow, 11 AM at H. H. Roberts

Mortuary. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Richard your smile and loving heart uplifted me in ways words cannot express. I love you very much. Until we meet again. Your wife, Valerie.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
CEPLUCH, Henry
3
HEBBLE, Gary
4
PAYNE, Mary
5
MOOREHEAD, Ritchie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top