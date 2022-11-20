SMITH, Rita Diane



46, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, in Springfield. She was born October 23, 1976, in Springfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Deborah Boilon and Kevin Schissler. Survivors include her mother, Deborah Boilon, Ballwin, MO; father and stepmother, Kevin and Linda Schissler; three sons, Tre' Smith, Devyn Smith and Aiden Smith; one grandson, Anderson Smith; grandmother, Janice Boilon; grandfather, Gus Schissler; three siblings, Kellie Schissler, Patrick and Amber Schissler and Eric and Jessica Ramsey; former husband, Jared Smith; mother-in-law, Marla Smith; special friends, Tessa Graves and Alexandra Clay and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Oliver Boilon, grandmother, Betty Schissler and a sister-in-law, Erika Smith. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Springfield, Ohio.

