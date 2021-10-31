dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, Rosalie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH (Tull), Rosalie

83 of Springfield passed away October 17, 2021, in Allen View. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 2, 1938, the daughter Luther and Polly Tull. She was preceded in death by her parents; son

Daniel Ray Chaney; and sister Mary Payton. Survivors include her sister Beatrice (Carl W.) Johnson; best friend Becky Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NAGY, Dorothy
2
ANDERSON, Ronald
3
Brame, DPD Officer Kevin
4
ESPICH, Nancy
5
FARRA, Minnie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top