SMITH, Rosalie

SMITH (Tull), Rosalie



83 of Springfield passed away October 17, 2021, in Allen View. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 2, 1938, the daughter Luther and Polly Tull. She was preceded in death by her parents; son



Daniel Ray Chaney; and sister Mary Payton. Survivors include her sister Beatrice (Carl W.) Johnson; best friend Becky Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



