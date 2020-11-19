SMITH, Sara

SMITH (Saucedo), Sara M.



Sara M. (Saucedo) Smith, age 59, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and her family in her home. Sara was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on August 17th, 1961, to Graciano and Wanda (Byrd) Saucedo. She worked with individuals that had developmental disabilities for the last 18 years and never considered it to be work but her passion. Sara loved arts and crafts and spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved the lights, family and the true meaning of Christmas. Sara is survived by her father, Graciano Saucedo; mother,



Wanda; three children, Tony Ward (Lyla), Christal Ward- Hipsher (David), Justin Ward (Sara); eight grandchildren,



Dylan, Alex, Abby. Marshal, Breanne, Andrew, Josie & JD; two great-grandchildren, Teghan & Paxton; eight siblings, Leroy, John, Bobby, Jay, Wanda. Brenda, Ellen & Virginia, many



nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at OTS Hall, 913 Lebanon Street, Monroe, OH 45050 on Saturday, November 21st, 11:00 A.M. Zoom available: 3168525746 password: celebrate



Family asked for a Toy Donation in lieu of flowers, toys will be donated to Virginia Nesbitt's classroom (Preble County Head Start) and other colleagues' classrooms. Sara would like to pay it forward one more time. Special thanks to Virginia Nesbitt for her love and support and Hospice of Dayton.

