SMITH, Steve



Steve Smith, age 77 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the



son of Ralph and Marianna Smith. Steve graduated from Beavercreek High School. He was a small business owner of Carver Supply for 35 years. He enjoyed golfing. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Beavercreek. Steve and his wife, Pattie, enjoyed going to local establishments for a bite and a cold Coors Light. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his sons. He is preceded in death by his



parents and brother, Jim Smith. Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pattie; two sons, Ryan (Sarah) Smith and Todd Smith; one grandchild on the way and brother, Rich Smith. A



Celebration of Life will be held privately for the family.

