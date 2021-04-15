SMITH, Terry Wayne



Terry Wayne Smith age 58 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday April 13, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1962, in Ripley, WV, the son of Eldeana (nee Williams) Smith and the late Jimmy Ray Smith. Terry is survived by one daughter Ruth Ann (fiancé Lonnie Pham) Ferguson; his mother Eldeana Smith; one brother Nathan Smith; two sisters Lisa McCammon and Pamela Jacobs; five nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews with one great-niece on the way. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 2:00PM until the time of the funeral at 4:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

